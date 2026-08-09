The 5 Best Rock Albums Of 1971

Looking at the plethora of albums released in 1971, with major releases from the likes of Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, the year was a smorgasbord of outstanding rock music, and perhaps one of the genre's best. But even among such a star-studded crowd, there are a few truly extraordinary records that still stand as high points in the careers of rock 'n' roll's most legendary artists.

Choosing the best rock albums from 1971 isn't easy, and we're not just going by chart success or critical reception. After all, not everything in the rock pantheon ages well, and sometimes we look back at artists who once dominated the charts and wonder how listeners could have developed any affinity for them. Therefore, we've also considered those exemplary LPs that had a heavy influence on rock music, such as by Black Sabbath, and which demonstrated trailblazing adaptations that artists like David Bowie did so well. And of course, these five greatest albums from 1971 rock just as hard today as they did on the day they were first released.