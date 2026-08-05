The 1966 Drum Solo That Made Cream's Ginger Baker A Rock Legend

But while "Toad" has a special place in the hearts of rock fans and drum solo aficionados, the truth is that the unprecedented track may have held a clue as to why Cream soon imploded (much to the relief of Eric Clapton). Before "Toad," few drummers would have ever thought of convincing their bandmates to give them an extended drum solo on wax, and while there is an argument that its inclusion on "Fresh Cream" was intentionally pushing the bounds of the rock genre, the truth is it is also reflective of Ginger Baker's famously forceful personality and the difficulties other musicians had with him as a bandmate.

The problem for Cream was that the trio was full of big personalities, and in the case of Baker and Jack Bruce, there was a clash. Bruce was the band's principal songwriter and vocalist, who wanted to lead the band in a direction that would see them producing more conventionally structured songs. Baker, on the other hand, prized jams and improvisation, both of which allowed him to better showcase his skills.

With this in mind, "Toad" then seems to herald Baker's intention to take a large portion of the spotlight. By 1968, tensions had grown to the point at which Cream realized they could no longer work together. Nevertheless, they left four amazing studio albums behind them, while "Toad" represents a high point in Baker's long career and the history of rock drumming.