Quote Of The Day By Leonard Cohen: 'Nothing Can Stop You From ...'

Poet and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen never seemed like an easy person to understand. But that's only if you assume all poets, writers, and musicians retain some special wisdom simply because they're poets, writers, and musicians. Cohen knew that he didn't know — that art is praxis and not dogma. As he said in interviews in one way or another, humanity is a tangle of unanswerable contradictions and insatiable appetites that he never stopped questioning.

Cohen had always been driven to ask and wonder, even from a young age. He didn't come from a struggling family, but a well-to-do, well-educated one. His intellectual interests were obvious from a young age: poetry, music, and religion, particularly his family's Judaism. At the same time, Cohen was so possessed by a love of women that posthumous articles have taken to describing his "womanizing" ways, as the Walrus says. Or as Cohen's 2014 biography, "A Broken Hallelujah: Rock and Roll, Redemption, and the Life of Leonard Cohen," describes such duality, even the biblical Isaiah, "understood that humankind's spiritual and sexual yearnings were intertwined" (per Sharp Magazine).

In a 2006 interview with Brick, Cohen included himself in his own evaluation of human nature, saying, "... Our impulses and our motivations, they're hopeless. First of all, we don't determine them. We receive them, we act on them, and we fall in love with things and with ideas and with people, and we can't help ourselves." This self-inclusion acts as a thesis to Cohen's musings and life, right down to his mid-life turn towards Zen Buddhism. This is why he gets our quote of the day.