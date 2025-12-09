5 Songs From 1971 That Are So Underrated

1971 was a hell of a year for music. A meager sample of what came out that year tells the story: "Led Zeppelin IV" by Led Zeppelin, "Sticky Fingers" by the Rolling Stones, "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye, "Who's Next" by The Who, "Pearl" by Janis Joplin, "Master of Reality" by Black Sabbath, "L.A. Woman" by the Doors, "Imagine" by John Lennon, etc., etc. These albums, plus loads more, make it seem like the year produced one giant catalogue of masterpieces containing colossal, generationally beloved hits. It's kind of true, and that's not even taking underrated songs into account.

On a whole, the early '70s marked a continuation of, and also a break from, '60s counterculture in that the counterculture became the culture. Musically grown out of '60s rock and the rise of soul and R&B, with a dash of disco toward the end of the decade, the '70s proved an extremely fertile and vibrant artistic time, including on the film front. Those of us who weren't alive at the time can't help but gaze backward at the whole era as though glimpsing a mythical, mystical unicorn.

Amidst a vast sea of amazing music, it's easy for certain songs and artists to get overlooked and underrated. We're going to highlight several such songs from 1971 in this article, focusing on lesser-known tracks from either lesser-known or well-known artists, from King Crimson to Miles Davis and even the Beach Boys. Some fans will have intimate knowledge of each of our picks, but our choices refer to general public awareness of the songs in question, especially when pitted against songs on big-name albums like those listed above. Our picks also embody the bleeding-edge musical energy of the time.