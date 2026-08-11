Quote Of The Day By Gordon Lightfoot: 'I Called My Dad And The First Words Out Of His Mouth Were ...'

From the ages of 14 to 16, Gordon Lightfoot worked for his father's large industrial laundry concern, which contracted with hotels to wash their towels and bedsheets. When he turned 16, he was tasked with driving a large truck in and out of Toronto, carrying linens back and forth. He was also traveling a lot in his free time to go see live music at a club north of the city. One day, all that tiring time behind the wheel became too much, and Lightfoot fell asleep while driving and wrecked the vehicle. "I was okay and so was my helper," Lightfoot told The Telegraph in 2016. But he had to call his boss, also his father, to relay the news.

He feared anger, repercussions, or worse, but was instead met with relief, love, and concern. At the impressionable age of 16, that moment and how he felt stayed with Lightfoot for more than 60 years. Clearly, it was important and influential to the sensitive singer-songwriter forming his worldview as well as his music, which was so often about trying to understand others and feel their pain. With this quote, Lightfoot advocates not only for practicing empathy but also for acknowledging when you're the recipient of it. It also shows that there can be lessons in what might otherwise be traumatic or horrific moments.