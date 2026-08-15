The Best Folk Covers Of 2026 (So Far)
Folk music may have peaked in the 20th century, particularly in the 1960s and '70s, but the genre is still alive and kicking in the 2020s, and 2026 has showcased some modern artists' takes on classic folk songs. Cover versions and interpolations of songs have existed as long as the genre itself, and many tunes have only reached their full potential when covered by another artist, such as Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man," which was overshadowed by the Byrds' cover.
We've collected some renditions of songs that were recorded in 2026, but date from the earliest days of modern folk in the '40s and '50s, as well as classics from the '60s and beyond. These covers breathe new life into familiar tunes from the likes of Woody Guthrie, Mazzy Star, and Jackson Browne, including a cover from one of the leading voices in contemporary folk music today. Here are the best folk covers of 2026 so far.
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) — Margo Price
The classic folk song "Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)" was originally written by folk legend Woody Guthrie in 1948 after the titular accident drew, in Guthrie's opinion, very subpar coverage. Years later, it was popularized by Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, the Byrds, and many others, becoming one of the folk rock songs that snapped the boomer generation awake. This new rendition from Margo Price, released on the album "Days of Unrest" in 2026, continues the folk tradition with a fresh spin on the storied protest song, which is still very relevant today, and also features a contribution from Joan Baez.
Fade Into You — Gregory Alan Isakov and Sylvan Esso
In 1994, "Fade Into you" was a hit on the alternative chart for rock band Mazzy Star, and has found new life in the 2020s on social media platforms like TikTok, particularly among Generation Z. Such renewed attention has compounded into this cover by Gregory Alan Isakov and Sylvan Esso, which is a much more bluegrass take on the dreamlike song. Over a stripped-back instrumental, the song feels pretty and unique, keeping the song's intimacy strong.
Late for the Sky — Ken Pomeroy
After writing a nearly perfect song at just 16, Jackson Browne blended a number of genres over his storied music career from the '70s and beyond, and his underrated "Late for the Sky" from 1974 was covered in 2026 by Oklahoma folk singer Ken Pomeroy. She brings a quiet power to this tune, which is gripping and expressive through her unique voice. This version is an appealing listen to fans of classic folk, as it blends a moving vocal atmosphere with raw emotion that rings through the very best of folk tunes.
Boots of Spanish Leather — Bon Iver and Monica Martin
In a "Bon Dylan" set at the 2026 Eaux Claires Festival in Wisconsin, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon provided his take on a number of Bob Dylan's songs. Among the best of the set is the cover of "Boots of Spanish Leather," a song Dylan released in 1964, which Iver sang as a duet with Monica Martin. With just the two vocalists and an acoustic guitar, it's as true to classic folk as can be, and the pair's vocals are stunning in this melodic masterpiece that is an essential look at folk's roots and modern caretakers alike.