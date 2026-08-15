Folk music may have peaked in the 20th century, particularly in the 1960s and '70s, but the genre is still alive and kicking in the 2020s, and 2026 has showcased some modern artists' takes on classic folk songs. Cover versions and interpolations of songs have existed as long as the genre itself, and many tunes have only reached their full potential when covered by another artist, such as Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man," which was overshadowed by the Byrds' cover.

We've collected some renditions of songs that were recorded in 2026, but date from the earliest days of modern folk in the '40s and '50s, as well as classics from the '60s and beyond. These covers breathe new life into familiar tunes from the likes of Woody Guthrie, Mazzy Star, and Jackson Browne, including a cover from one of the leading voices in contemporary folk music today. Here are the best folk covers of 2026 so far.