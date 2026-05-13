At Just 16, Jackson Browne Wrote A Nearly Perfect Song That '70s Artists Jumped To Cover

One of the most beautiful and touching songs in rock history was written by a star years before he'd find fame — and when he was merely 16 years old. In the late 1960s, Jackson Browne, part of the folk-and-country-laced, soft-rocking, singer-songwriter movement of the 1970s, composed "These Days," and he pitched it to the music industry at large. In the years before the release of his own '70s material, Browne wrote songs for publisher Nina Music, and he recorded a demo for what would become "These Days." The song was relatively old, with Browne having written it in the mid-1960s when he was around 16.

While Browne would go on to both score hits and churn out flop '70s songs that sound even cringier today, "These Days" is a gorgeous, layered song full of wisdom and melancholy. It's at turns introspective, regretful, and wistful, and it emerged from the mind of a young person without a lot of life experience. German vocalist Nico was the first to take on "These Days," but she'd be far from the last musician to get a shot. Throughout the 1970s, numerous artists clamored to record their own take on the lovely song written by a very young Jackson Browne.