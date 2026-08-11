4 Rock Songs Inspired By Shakespeare

The flowery language of William Shakespeare and the rawness of modern music don't seem like the most logical pairing, but the former's works led to quite a few notable rock songs. The great singer-songwriters that shaped rock 'n' roll music wrote songs about just about everything. And while they often took cues from their own lives, current events, or the world around them as things unfolded, they also were willing to look back quite a ways to sources more cultured, literary, and timeless, namely the works of William Shakespeare. Operating out of London in the late 15th and early 16th centuries, Shakespeare is regarded as the greatest or most definitive of writers in the English language, such was the quality and impact of his plays — tragedies, comedies, and histories — and sonnets.

Those plays and poems were all written more than 400 years ago, but their influence reverberated through the centuries. Not only are there many words you had no idea Shakespeare invented and numerous films and TV shows derived from plots and characters introduced in those stage works, but there are numerous rock songs that pull from the the author's canon. Here are four songs by major rock acts like Radiohead, Lou Reed, and more that are Shakespearean in their scope and lyrics.