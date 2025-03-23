'70s Musicians You Wouldn't Want To Meet IRL

Many of the musicians that made a mark on the music scene of the 1970s left behind a legacy that's lasted long after the decade ended. They blazed fresh trails and scored chart-topping hits that continue to reverberate with new generations of fans as the years go by.

However, while the music these artists created lives on, so too have pretty unsavory stories about some of them. Sure, the '70s were a wild time for rock-star excess, but some took that way too far. Meanwhile, times have changed. As society has evolved, outrageous behavior once condoned is now being re-examined through a new lens when it comes to some of the decades biggest music stars.

From the member of an iconic still-performing band who was arrested after an underage sex worker OD'd in his mansion, to the legendary guitarist who disgusted fans with a racist onstage tirade, to a late rock icon with a reputation of being an utter jerk, examples abound. To discover more, keep on reading for a rundown of some '70s musicians you probably wouldn't want to meet in real life.

