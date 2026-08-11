5 Phil Collins Drum Performances That Cement His Place In Music History

By the release of "Foxtrot" in 1972, Phil Collins had fully integrated into the ensemble's intricate interior world. Having joined the band on the album's predecessor, 1971's "Nursery Cryme," he was now a central player in the group that was rapidly defining the newly emergent concept of progressive rock. Led by singer Peter Gabriel's high concept theatricality and epic poetry, the band had defied the conventions of rock radio to emerge not as hit single merchants but as a collective of virtuoso visionaries who produced operatic suites on rock band instrumentation.

The full realization of that grand vision and musical growth is readily apparent on "Supper's Ready," the sprawling closer to "Foxtrot." A cryptically worded exploration of romantic and biblical themes that seems to be asking prophetic questions about human nature. It is a complex, thought-provoking musical journey that answers the question "is progressive rock about cerebral lyrics or instrumental virtuosity?" With a defiant "yes."

Collins has a lot to say throughout the work but standout moments abound. Six minutes in (with a mere 16 to go), Collins sits down on the snare with accenting fills across the toms for a solo that mounts the tension beneath Gabriel's euphoric vocals. What feels like it should be a short drum passage to signal the next section continues with such prolonged ferocity that we're forced to wonder if someone asked "is he okay in there?" during the drum recording sessions. That kind of blistering scene stealing pervades the song's runtime with Collins making the track a masterclass time and again.