Kate Bush Wrote This 1985 Classic — 18 Years Later, An Alt-Rock Cover Won Over A New Generation
In 1985, Kate Bush wrote the quintessential song about wanting to swap places to see life through somebody else's perspective. "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" never gets old because it's a relatable and poignant track that connects with anybody who has ever felt unheard or unseen by the world or in a relationship. In 2003, alt-rock misfits Placebo covered the song for a new generation to brood over.
Off the album "Hounds of Love," "Running Up That Hill" turned out to be Bush's highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. Even though the song entered the chart in 1985, it took until 2022 for it to hit its peak at No. 3. What happened that year? Well, "Running Up That Hill" appeared in Netflix's "Stranger Things" and became one of the songs that made TV scenes pop. "I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey," Bush wrote on her website about how the track was used on the show.
Those who were around in the 2000s, though, will remember how Placebo's cover of "Running Up That Hill" ran riot. From "The O.C." to "The Vampire Diaries" and "Bones," this version of the track served as the soundtrack for various scenes in popular TV shows.
Placebo created an eerie and moody cover
Placebo vocalist-guitarist Brian Molko possesses an unmistakable voice that stops listeners in their tracks. His deeply emotive voice combined with the band's uncanny ability to toy with tension ensured that "Running Up That Hill" received a new lease on life, coming across as more haunting and brooding than ever. That says something, considering how powerful and unforgettable the original rendition remains.
First appearing on Placebo's 2003 album "Covers," this eerie version of the 1985 classic received praise for how it captured the real meaning of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" but also managed to make it stand out on its own merit. Guitar World mentioned how it's often viewed as "the defining cover" and "a glistening '00s update," and it's difficult to argue with any of those statements, since this is the cover that people remember more than any other. Some — such as this author — may even border into dangerous territory and say this version is better than the original.
The good news is that Bush was also a fan of Placebo's cover, according to Molko. "I met Kate once at a party; it was a record company do, and there was an orderly queue to speak to her," Molko told The Guardian. "When I got to the front the first thing she said to me was: 'I like your cover of my song.'"