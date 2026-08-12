Kate Bush Wrote This 1985 Classic — 18 Years Later, An Alt-Rock Cover Won Over A New Generation

In 1985, Kate Bush wrote the quintessential song about wanting to swap places to see life through somebody else's perspective. "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" never gets old because it's a relatable and poignant track that connects with anybody who has ever felt unheard or unseen by the world or in a relationship. In 2003, alt-rock misfits Placebo covered the song for a new generation to brood over.

Off the album "Hounds of Love," "Running Up That Hill" turned out to be Bush's highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. Even though the song entered the chart in 1985, it took until 2022 for it to hit its peak at No. 3. What happened that year? Well, "Running Up That Hill" appeared in Netflix's "Stranger Things" and became one of the songs that made TV scenes pop. "I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey," Bush wrote on her website about how the track was used on the show.

Those who were around in the 2000s, though, will remember how Placebo's cover of "Running Up That Hill" ran riot. From "The O.C." to "The Vampire Diaries" and "Bones," this version of the track served as the soundtrack for various scenes in popular TV shows.