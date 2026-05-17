5 Times Rock Songs Made TV Scenes Pop

The big daddy of prestige TV, David Chase's "The Sopranos" set the standard for the big-budget shows that rose in its wake. More than simply a show about Italian-American gangs, "The Sopranos" begins with the simple premise of a Mafia boss going to therapy and builds out from there, exploring ideas of psychology, family, duty, and the nature of good and evil. Central to the show is Tony, the kingpin of a New Jersey crime gang. He is also a husband and father, who throughout the show delves further into darkness as he attempts to keep his life in balance and his family — including his crime syndicate — afloat.

By the time the show reaches its finale, all kinds of chaos has happened, and many principal characters are dead, but it seems Tony and his family have made it to safety. In the series' final scene, he is seated in a diner, facing the door, waiting for his family to arrive. As he does, he turns to the table's jukebox and selects Journey's 1981 classic "Don't Stop Believin'," which begins playing. As the rest of the Sopranos gradually arrive, Chase's masterful direction makes it quite clear that, even here in a crowded restaurant with his known enemies dealt with, Tony is still vulnerable: Anyone coming through the door could potentially be there to kill him. The use of "Don't Stop Believin'" and the show coming to a decisive end on the lyrics "don't stop" have become iconic with fans, who still debate the exact meaning of the scene and the song's deployment to this day.