5 Orchestral Albums Every Classic Rock Fan Should Own

Nowadays, orchestras are a resource that bands and artists from all genres like to use. They give depth and a sense of cinematic immersion to an album; when used well, they are a huge game changer, and there are some exemplary LPs that belong in every classic rock collection.

Mixing rock and orchestras wasn't always such a no-brainer, and the first rock albums to do so had to disrupt the status quo, often with innovative producers like George Martin encouraging the bands to push boundaries. Eventually, it extended beyond just including classical instruments, and led to arranging rock bands like orchestras, creating a massive, orchestral sound even with traditional rock instruments.

Even though we've focused on orchestral classic rock albums that were released in the '60s and early '70s, narrowing our list down to five wasn't easy. We focused on selecting the ones that were truly groundbreaking for their time — those albums that every rock fan should own — but that are also, perhaps unknowingly, the albums that inspired artists from other genres. After all, while the bands and artists listed here might be rock stars, part of what makes their legacy great is their ability to mix genres, and that is a statement that transcends personal musical tastes.