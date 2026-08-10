Brian Wilson Called Her The Voice Behind Rock's Greatest Record — She Was Born 83 Years Ago Today

Not many vocalists hold the distinction of blowing away musical icons like the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson and the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards. However, it's testament to Ronnie Spector's otherworldly ability that she remains known as one of the greatest voices in the history of rock. The sensational singer was born on August 10, 1943.

Born in Spanish Harlem, Spector's love affair with music started at an early age, forming the legendary all-girl group the Ronettes. To call the outfit successful would be the understatement of the century — they became one of the biggest acts on the planet, largely thanks to the timeless and insatiable hit "Be My Baby" (a song that proves they were one of the most influential groups of the early '60s). The track peaked at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963, and everybody wanted a piece of the Ronettes, including the Beatles, who invited them to form a part of their last tour of the U.S.

Like any musician (or person, really), Spector experienced her fair share of ups and downs in her career and life — notably her and the Ronettes' legal battle against her ex-husband Phil Spector. However, when all was said and done, she left a lasting legacy and a hall of fame career that leaves her in the GOAT conversation. Ronnie Spector died on January 12, 2022.