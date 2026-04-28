5 Ronettes Songs That Prove They Were One Of The Most Influential Groups Of The Early '60s

Among the most important and sound-creating pop acts of the first half of the 1960s was New York-based vocal trio the Ronettes. Sisters Ronnie Bennett and Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Nedra Talley (later, Ross) formed a vocal group in the late 1950s, influenced by other singing acts just starting to rise in popularity. After producer Phil Spector discovered the trio, he used the singers as an instrument for his progressive studio techniques, and the Ronettes became a force on the pop and R&B charts, churning out one haunting, pleading, and romantic single after another. Its combo of intricately arranged and exquisitely performed love songs came to define the "girl group" pop of the era.

The musicians' time as a major act that sent hit singles into the ether was quite short, spanning just 1963 to 1966. But the Ronettes didn't need much time to establish themselves as one of the classic acts of '60s pop, the girl group era. They faded from the spotlight, but left an indelible mark. Estelle died in 2009, and the heart-wrenching death of Ronnie Bennett (later Spector) came in 2022. The final living Ronette, Nedra Talley Ross, died in April of 2026. They may be gone, but their music is here to stay, and these five songs show off the influence and importance of the Ronettes.