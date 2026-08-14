The 5 Best Bruce Springsteen Songs For Getting Over A Breakup

Bruce Springsteen has several perfect songs that deserve a spot on your playlist. The Boss has been churning out classics for over 50 years, covering topics like working-class struggles, American politics, and growing up in New Jersey. Be that as it may, Springsteen is especially poignant when he's singing about heartbreak, making him the perfect artist to soundtrack life after a devastating breakup.

Whittling this list down to five songs was a difficult task. The entire "Tunnel of Love" is full of songs that turned Bruce Springsteen's failing marriage into rock classics, so it would have been easy to select five cuts from that masterpiece. However, a single album doesn't capture the breadth of the heartache in the Boss's rich discography, so let's branch out.

Obviously, we had to leave out some gems from other great records that capture the feeling of love lost — "Backstreets," "I Wish I Were Blind," "My Best Was Never Good Enough," "Downbound Train," to name a few. What's more, the meaning behind some of these tracks is open to interpretation, which is true of most songs ever written. Still, they all help process heartache in their own way, so add them to your playlist if you need some comfort during a difficult time.