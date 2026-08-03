5 Nearly Perfect Bruce Springsteen Songs That Belong On Every Classic Rock Fan's Playlist

Look, can you really call yourself a classic rock fan if you don't have at least a few Bruce Springsteen tracks on your main playlist? The Boss — who has a bit of a tense relationship with his iconic nickname — is one of the foremost poets of the genre, crafting driving rock and woeful ballads that speak to his complicated love for his country and its people. With a career in the music industry that goes all the way back to 1964, there are a lot of Springsteen songs to choose from when assembling your playlist, but a few stand out as practically perfect and deeply stirring examples of everything that he's about.

What is that ethos, exactly? It's not the sort of rah-rah patriotism that other artists may be accused of perpetuating. Instead, it's a more mature look at people across the U.S., many of whom struggle with overwhelming pressures in Springsteen's work, while still expressing joy and hope. The unnamed narrators of "Thunder Road" and "Born to Run" are energetic and even joyful when making their case to get out of Dodge, but they are proposing escape from something that brings them great anxiety. In other songs, despair overwhelms the narrative and speaks to the difficulty many listeners have felt and continue to feel as they make their way through hardscrabble circumstances. Ultimately, there's something for everyone in the vast yet deeply considered landscape of Springsteen's work, but you surely can't go wrong starting with these foundational songs.