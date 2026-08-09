The 5 Longest Drum Solos In Rock History

Like masters of any craft, the best drummers make it look way, way easier than it really is. A bone-deep sense of rhythm and groove, power and precision, a multi-limbed octopus brain, creativity and musicality, composition that interlocks with a band: Drummers need all this and more. Plus, they need one more overlooked attribute: endurance. This is just one reason why the longest solos in rock drumming history are awe-inspiring.

The drum solo has a lineage going all the way back to legends like Gene Krupa (from the 1930s) and Buddy Rich, history-making drummers that every classic rock fan should already know. They were so well-known that they did drum battles on TV or made appearances on late-night talk shows to blow the socks off the crowd. Over time, solos — and drumming, in general — grew to such immense, virtuosic heights that we wound up with entire mini-shows within shows, like Neil Peart's Der insane "Der Trommler" from Rush's 30th Anniversary Tour in 2004 (nearly nine minutes long). It's not just length, of course, but all the attributes we mentioned above: creativity, power, precision, etc., which had been building like layers in the pyramid of rock's entire history, with drummers upping their game one generation after another. And Der Trommler isn't even the longest.

A lot of the longest drum solos have been captured in live settings, rare recordings, bootlegs, etc., so we're opening the floor to any source. Some drummers, like Peart and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham, won't surprise anyone. Others definitely will.