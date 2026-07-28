5 History-Making Drummers Every Classic Rock Fan Should Already Know

While the masses hum along to big melodies and waggle their fingers over air guitars, drummers pound on in the back of the stage, often underappreciated and overlooked. But good percussionists can make or break a band, and superb ones completely revolutionize them. Thankfully for music listeners, the 20th century granted us some history-making drummers that pushed rock as far as it could go, particularly in classic rock's golden era (1964 to 1982).

Choosing a handful of these drummers is not an easy task. We've got to home in on those who are not only the most technically proficient, physically coordinated, rhythmically gifted, compositionally creative, etc., but also the most relevant to classic rock. This means reaching back before the official advent of "rock 'n' roll" in the mid-'50s to those predecessors that influenced rock's entire lineage, like Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa (two no-brainer choices). Drummers, like other musicians, often influence each other in generations, which creates a thread of continuity that winds to some of the world's best modern percussionists, like Danny Carey (Tool), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), and Mario Duplantier (Gojira). But even as we keep this in mind, we've also got to choose drummers whose work stands on its own and suits their time and songs. Unfortunately, we have to leave off a boatload of worthy legends (apologies, Bill Bruford).

Besides Rich and Krupa, we've got a couple of names folks would expect, like Led Zeppelin's John Bonham, and a final choice cited more amongst drummers than fans.