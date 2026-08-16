5 Best Duets In Classic Rock History

The teenage hormones rage in the humorously dramatic "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," which unfurls like an epic musical walk down memory lane, with Meat Loaf and Ellen Foley playing out a passionate first-time encounter where the details are a little hazy. The song changes character, tempo, and voice, and there's even a radio broadcast of a baseball game that follows the main character's run around the baseball diamond of backseat love.

Humor leads the narrative; Meat Loaf's enthusiastic recounting of what happened that long-ago night smacks of carnal teenage yearning. "Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night," he and Foley sing as the chorus peaks, "I can see paradise by the dashboard light." Then it drops a clever two-liner that songwriter Jim Steinman would become famous for: "Ain't no doubt about it, we were doubly blessed / 'Cause we were barely seventeen and we were barely dressed." But before the pair can do the deed, Foley asks whether Meat loves her, prompting his hilarious response, "Let me sleep on it / I'll give you an answer in the morning."

The narrative is all horny high school kitsch, the composition is pure rock opera, and the finished product is a rollicking classic rock duet that feels like theater for the ears. It was also a career high before Meat Loaf hit a sophomore slump that was anything but paradise.