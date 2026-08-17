The 5 Best Male Duets

David Bowie famously duetted with none other than the velvet-voiced crooner Bing Crosby on the song "Peace on Earth/The Little Drummer Boy," recorded for a 1977 Christmas television special and released as a successful single five years later. But while that recording was popular, it pales in comparison to "Under Pressure," the legendary, spontaneous collaboration between Bowie and Queen, from the latter's 1982 album "Hot Space."

At the time, both acts were in Switzerland, a tax haven for many U.K. musicians of the era, and Bowie paid a visit to the British hard rock band while they were cutting their album, resulting in a playful jam session with vocalist Freddie Mercury and the other members of Queen. After performing a few rock 'n' roll classics together, they began collaborating on original material for "Hot Space." Bowie originally provided vocals for the track "Cool Cat," though, ever the perfectionist, he later had these removed from the track.

Much more successful, however, was the jam-derived "Under Pressure," a disco-infused dancefloor filler that sees Bowie and Mercury trade mock-operatic interjections and vocal improvisations over an infectious bassline, despite friction between the two strong-willed artists in the studio. A commercial smash, it hit No. 1 in the U.K. In 1992, after the tragic death of Freddie Mercury in 1991, Bowie performed the song with the Eurythmics' Annie Lennox as a memorial concert for the Queen frontman to raise AIDS awareness.