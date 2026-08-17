5 Underrated Deep Cuts Every Dolly Parton Fan Should Hear

For Dolly Parton, 1977 was a pretty good year. That's when she released "Here You Come Again," her 19th solo album and a self-produced effort that went platinum, won Parton her first Grammy, and saw the runaway success of the album's self-titled lead single. But don't sleep on the album's B-side, where you'll find "Two Doors Down." The song was covered by Zella Lehr later that year and, in that form, hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

This left Parton in a tricky situation. Should she promote her own original and ride on the cover's success? Nah. Instead, she re-recorded "Two Doors Down" with a poppy disco beat. Parton's reworked song eventually broke the Top 20 of the Hot 100, though it didn't chart on the country side. Not like that should matter, because this song is an upbeat delight. Its narrator sings of heartbreak assuaged by a party taking place — you guessed it — two doors down from her, where she meets a new beau in short order.

Parton told Kelly Clarkson she was actually inspired to write "Two Doors Down" by ... fried clams. While touring during the '70s, she attempted a diet that had her drinking a foul liquid protein beverage while her band enjoyed a meal at a Howard Johnson restaurant. Sitting in her hotel room, Parton could hear them having a good time — two doors down from her, of course. "I was just in there feeling sorry for myself because they was eating fried clams and I wasn't," she told Clarkson.