Quote Of The Day By Jim Morrison: 'I Think I Had A Suppressed Desire To Do Something Like This Ever Since I Heard ...'

Jim Morrison, the American poet, singer, and songwriter, had anything but a conventional life. Born James Douglas Morrison on December 8, 1943, and no stranger to nomadism after growing up in a military family, Morrison found himself enmeshed within the '60s counterculture and its affinity for free love and psychedelics, as well as an aversion to authority.

After graduating from UCLA's film school, he would co-found the Doors with keyboardist Ray Manzarek, drummer John Densmore, and guitarist Robby Krieger in 1965, skyrocketing to fame on the West Coast. While their commercial hit "Light My Fire" truly put them on the map, their 1967 self-titled album also set the precedent for Morrison's darker, more philosophical lyricism with songs like "The End," "Break On Through," and "The Crystal Ship." Taking inspiration for their band name from Aldous Huxley's book "The Doors of Perception," the Doors produced six studio albums influenced by psych-rock, the blues, and even a little bit of pop.

However, Morrison's troubled history often got in the way of the band's studio sessions, performances, and even got him arrested. His personal issues followed him until his death on July 3, 1971, in Paris, France, making him one of the formative members of the infamous "27 Club." Although Morrison's rock-star attitude often overshadowed his pointed and philosophical wisdom, he managed to learn a lot in his short time on earth, and that's why "The Lizard King" is today's quote of the day.