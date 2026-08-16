Quote Of The Day By Cher: 'I Always Thought Of Myself As A Bumper Car 'Cause ...'

If there's anyone intimately familiar with creative evolution and personal reinvention, it's Cher. In responding to the questions placed before her by "CBS Mornings," she floats the idea that she wouldn't have lasted as long in the entertainment industry as she has had she never figured out how to be resilient. As such, the sense to try something new after a downturn became a part of her personal philosophy, bordering on second nature.

Cher has enjoyed success in many places and many times, but those triumphs often came after loss and failure. Like a bumper car pulling back after striking a wall, she followed her commercial resistance to Allman and Woman and an unpopular attempt at new wave into new avenues. In 1988, she became an Oscar-winning actor for her work in "Moonstruck." Then, in 1989, she became the '80s pop star behind "If I Could Turn Back Time."

By staying humble and self-deprecating, likening herself to a piece of familiar but rickety old amusement park equipment, Cher shows that reinvention and picking oneself up and starting all over again is something of which everyone is capable. Because, as with the rest of us, it is with Cher: The alternative of stagnation or obscurity just isn't an attractive option.