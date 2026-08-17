Quote Of The Day By Cass Elliot

"I will admit in all honesty there are a very few songs on all the Mamas and Papas albums that I'm really proud to listen to."

The quote comes from an interview Cass Elliot gave to Rolling Stone in 1968, the same year the Mamas and the Papas broke up. It was part of her answer to a question about the band's final album, which she described as "overdone." Elliot said her role in the quartet was "basically just to sing," before revealing that she didn't own any Mamas and the Papas records. "Not because I'm a snob," she said. "I just don't feel like listening to them." In contrast, the singer said her new album was "the first thing I've ever done I can listen to objectively."

The quote reflects how Elliot was over being controlled by someone who'd long had misgivings about her, namely, John Phillips, and his impact on her art. He wrote and arranged the Mama's and Papa's songs, and the band's split allowed her to confront her feelings about the music she'd made with them.