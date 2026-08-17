Quote Of The Day By Cass Elliot
Cass Elliot, better known as Mama Cass, always knew when something sounded good, whether it was her own astonishing voice or being the puppeteer who brought other great voices together — most notably Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and David Crosby. She sang from an early age, back when she was still called Ellen Naomi Cohen, but despite her obvious talent, her size was an obstacle. Then, even at the height of her success, she was a point of ridicule.
Elliot embraced New York's blossoming folk music scene in the 1960s and was part of the Big 3 and Mugwumps, before joining the Mamas and the Papas, overcoming John Phillips' objections. Their subsequent break-up led to Elliot trying to carve out a solo career and distance herself from her "Mama" persona, best exemplified by the 1973 album "Don't Call Me Mama Anymore." She died of a heart attack in her sleep at 32 years old the following year. Throughout her short life, Cass Elliot knew there was more to her than people gave her credit for, and that's why she's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Mama Cass
"I will admit in all honesty there are a very few songs on all the Mamas and Papas albums that I'm really proud to listen to."
The quote comes from an interview Cass Elliot gave to Rolling Stone in 1968, the same year the Mamas and the Papas broke up. It was part of her answer to a question about the band's final album, which she described as "overdone." Elliot said her role in the quartet was "basically just to sing," before revealing that she didn't own any Mamas and the Papas records. "Not because I'm a snob," she said. "I just don't feel like listening to them." In contrast, the singer said her new album was "the first thing I've ever done I can listen to objectively."
The quote reflects how Elliot was over being controlled by someone who'd long had misgivings about her, namely, John Phillips, and his impact on her art. He wrote and arranged the Mama's and Papa's songs, and the band's split allowed her to confront her feelings about the music she'd made with them.
Deeper Meaning of Cass Elliot's Quote — Staying true to yourself
Who among us hasn't joined a project or done a job just to feel like we belong, or faked it 'til we made it? When Cass Elliot vied for a spot in the Mamas and the Papas, she wasn't just bringing her voice and intellect, she also brought her insecurity. Because of her weight, she'd never been taken seriously, while her fractious relationship with John Phillips (one of several tragic details about the Mamas and the Papas), who some claimed disliked her body shape, was a factor in the group's demise. Elliot had the strength of character to be able to look at something she'd been part of and know it didn't reflect who she was.
Going with the flow often makes life easier, but at what cost? It takes more courage to admit we've done something just to fit in, and maybe lost a little of ourselves along the way, than it does to say nothing and take the applause. Cass Elliot proved that it's okay — and often healthier in the long term — to disengage from things that are disingenuous and stay true to ourselves.
More Quotes from Cass Elliot
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"No performer really has any idea of what their star caliber is."
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"I think the unique thing about music and graphic art is, as opposed to, say, acting and directing, that if you are good you can always create a place for yourself."
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"[W]hen you're famous, you don't get to meet people — because they want you to like them and they present themselves to you, present the best sides of themselves, and you don't see the real people."
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"I wanted to be a lawyer, but I never got around to it. There were times when I actually entertained the idea of going back to school, but it would take years. But I think law is a very fascinating thing.
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"If you are in a position of influence, you should do something about it. Not necessarily inflict your opinion on other people, but if you really think you're right, you should tell it.