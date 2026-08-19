The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1977

The biggest songs shaking the airwaves in the summer of 1977 were an eclectic mix that showed just how diverse the music of the late '70s was. There was a little bit of disco to dance to, portending what would become the surging success of "Saturday Night Fever" later that year. There were adult contemporary ballads to make warm summer nights feel extra romantic. And there were bouncy bops that made cruising town and hanging with the gang feel like a certified party, even if it was just a car radio cranking out the magic.

Let's do a little time travel and revisit the hits of that year's hot season to get a sense of what would have been big news in the world of smash singles. All we need is a glimpse at five of the most popular tracks from the era, together representing the range of sonic sunshine music fans were showered with all summer long — with tunes like Andy Gibb's soaring debut "I Just Want To Be Your Everything" and Donna Summer's groundbreaking electro-dance number "I Feel Love" among them — and the world can sound like the summer of '77 all over again.