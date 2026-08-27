The 5 Best Rock Music Videos Of The '70s

The music video is a sacred art that many classic rock 'n' roll fans swear by, though its popularity seems to have waned in recent years. In this list, we look at one of the greatest eras, the 1970s, and show off some of the very best music videos of the time. There are nearly too many to choose from, as the decade boasted so many stellar examples, but these five separate themselves by adding an unmistakable extra layer to the songs they represent.

The five music videos in this list bring something special to the table, whether that's passionate leading performances, memorable outfits and backgrounds, or iconic visuals and filmmaking choices. Some of the most legendary performers of the era delivered their best in these memorable visualisers. Though every fan has different tastes, these five all stand above the enormous pack as the definitive music videos of the 1970s.