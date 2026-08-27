The 5 Best Rock Music Videos Of The '70s
The music video is a sacred art that many classic rock 'n' roll fans swear by, though its popularity seems to have waned in recent years. In this list, we look at one of the greatest eras, the 1970s, and show off some of the very best music videos of the time. There are nearly too many to choose from, as the decade boasted so many stellar examples, but these five separate themselves by adding an unmistakable extra layer to the songs they represent.
The five music videos in this list bring something special to the table, whether that's passionate leading performances, memorable outfits and backgrounds, or iconic visuals and filmmaking choices. Some of the most legendary performers of the era delivered their best in these memorable visualisers. Though every fan has different tastes, these five all stand above the enormous pack as the definitive music videos of the 1970s.
Rock with You — Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson's talent was well known to be physical as well as musical, and his dancing became nearly as popular as his legendary vocals and hit songs. The two combine in this stellar music video for his hit song "Rock with You," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent four weeks there at the beginning of 1980. The track itself is excellent, blending Jackson's unmissable soul influence with a carefree and catchy late '70s instrumental, but it's best sold through the video, which brings the music alive.
Toned by a mysterious green light, Jackson's solo performance bounces back and forth between a glittery jumpsuit and darkened silhouette as he sings and dances along. It's edited with layers — multiple takes playing at once — as he goes through his whole arsenal of dance moves. The bright and sparkly visuals match the tone of the song perfectly, and the passionate vocals really sell the almost live nature of the video. You can learn everything you need to know about Michael Jackson from just this short clip, a surefire mark of greatness — and fans today agree, as it has racked up more than 500 million views on YouTube.
It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) — The Rolling Stones
Continuing the theme of rock-referencing titles is this 1974 hit from the Rolling Stones, which proved they were among the best at simple but effective rock 'n' roll tracks. "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)" peaked at No. 16 in the fall of '74 and remained on the chart for 10 weeks thanks to its catchy and lax sound. But it's the song's accompanying video, which captures the band inside a strange inflatable setup, that really brings the song to life.
Mick Jagger evocatively sings front and center of the low, wide frame. He and the rest of the band wear all-white uniforms with black neckties (of varying looseness) that match the stripes of the roof above them, creating an almost two-tone aesthetic. It's a striking visual, and the playful vibe of the video is perfectly suited to the song itself — ending with the entire setup filling with a ridiculous amount of foam. "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)" captures the essence of the band, the song, and the era alike, and many music videos to follow would mimic aspects of this style, making it an absolutely influential, although simple, creation.
Bohemian Rhapsody — Queen
"Bohemian Rhapsody" was a major hit for Queen — this iconic rock song that took years to make surprisingly never hit No. 1, but it's gone on to hold some of the most remembered vocals and visuals in rock 'n' roll history. In 1976, it peaked at No. 9 and spent 44 weeks total on the chart, in some part thanks to a '90s reemergence (and despite its somewhat confusing lyrics that do make more sense upon reflection). What's stuck with fans as much as Freddie Mercury's otherworldly vocals, though, are the one-of-a-kind visuals presented in the track's music video.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" is known as a song with many fluctuating parts, and the video reflects this well. Traditional performance shots during the rock sections are contrasted with almost disembodied, kaleidoscopic ones during the opera parts. Each portion feels singular and noteworthy in its own right, and paired with the epic quality of the music itself, the video feels like the full experience of the song. Mercury's presence is electric, and the eclectic editing of the visuals adds to his magic. The "Bohemian Rhapsody" video has also been viewed on YouTube over 2 billion times, making it one of the most recognizable rock 'n' roll clips of the 1970s.
Life on Mars? — David Bowie
Rock 'n' roll legend David Bowie placed a lot of emphasis on the visual side of his music over the years, as seen in the fair number of memorable music videos under his name. But this 1971 track stands above them all. "Life on Mars?" — though not one of his many underrated songs — is one of many space and extraterrestrial references in his music. And though its music video doesn't specifically invoke the expected ambiance, it's still a striking accompaniment that feels almost synonymous with Bowie's artistic vision. Though it did not reach the Hot 100, "Life on Mars?" peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. on its way to becoming a standout hit and has been streamed on Spotify over 400 million times.
The uber-saturated visuals are clear from the first frames, where Bowie, in a signature blue-lidded look, emerges from a deafening white background. As the music builds, his expressions grow dramatically as he becomes an intentionally otherworldly figure. There's just something special about the bright colors and maximum saturation that brings "Life on Mars?" to life, and the completely bare backdrop makes Bowie's performance become all the more riveting.
Heart of Glass — Blondie
This bright and shiny track is one of the most recognizable songs from Blondie and one of the band's four No. 1 hits in the three-year span between 1979 and 1981. "Heart of Glass" reached the top spot in the spring of '79 as the band's first major hit in the U.S., particularly thanks to its standout chorus that's remains an earworm to this day. Part of this success is thanks to an unforgettable video, which has over 660 million views on YouTube.
Opening with picturesque city shots, "Heart of Glass" bounces between these and carefree clips of the song's performance with a focus on lead singer Debbie Harry — a shimmering close-up that leaves quite the impression. The upbeat danceability of the track is significantly enhanced by the cinematic visuals, and much like the other entries of this list, it's clear that the music video is the premier way to experience the track. "Heart of Glass" feels definitively '70s, having the entire decade to look back upon, and it makes an excellent final statement to the best music videos of the decade.