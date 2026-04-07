We Bet You've Never Heard These Underrated David Bowie Songs

When no two albums across almost 50 years (1967 to 2016) are alike, or even any two songs, you know plenty of music is going to go under the radar. So it is with that most protean of persona-changing artists, David Bowie. For every "Space Oddity" and "Golden Years," there's a dozen underrated tracks that fans know, but casual listeners have probably never heard.

Bowie's entire oeuvre goes all the way back to when he went by Davy Jones in the mid-'60s after he finished school at age 16. With difficulty, his music career blossomed into expressive costumes, distinct eras and themes, and famous characters and looks like Ziggy Stardust. We all know the latter part of that story, plus instantly recognizable songs like "Under Pressure" and big hits like "Fame" and "Let's Dance" (both No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, though the latter is still one of Bowie's most underrated songs). All such information amounts to the most cursory, least developed version of the Bowie story, though. His true artistic brilliance rests well beyond the confines of his most accessible hits and most hummable tunes.

Hopefully, we can convey a bit of that depth and breadth in this article. And while we can't even begin to cover a comprehensive list of underrated Bowie songs, certain outings like the gorgeous "Lady Grinning Soul," the groovy "Secret Life of Arabia," and the suite-like "Station to Station" can provide a glimpse of what remains to explore.