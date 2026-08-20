Rolling Stone Called Him The Greatest Lead Singer Ever — He Was Born 78 Years Ago Today

To have Rolling Stone readers vote you as the best ever is quite the compliment. Yet that's something that Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant can carry with him for the rest of his life. The golden god of rock who could out-wail a banshee was born on August 20, 1948.

If we look back at the history of Plant, it's crystal clear he was destined for greatness. Call it destiny, fate, or whatever you want, but the point is that before he had even turned 20, his reputation preceded him in Birmingham, England, where people from the music industry shared stories about the power of his voice. However, it was when Led Zeppelin formed in 1968 that Plant truly started to write his name into legend.

Despite Led Zeppelin becoming one of the most influential rock bands of all time and leaving behind a catalog of classics, they were only together for just over a decade. Plant continued to perform after the split, choosing to chart his own musical path and refusing to be pigeonholed by the past. It's an adventure that Plant doesn't ever feel is complete. "This is what you do when you've got some time and you've still got some empty pages in your passport; you can keep moving," he told Esquire in September 2025.