What Robert Plant's Bandmates Really Think Of Him

When Jimmy Page first auditioned for the New Yardbirds, he recalled how Robert Plant, who had sung for a number of bands over several years, blew him away with his ability. "When I auditioned him and heard him sing, I immediately thought there must be something wrong with him personality-wise or that he had to be impossible to work with, because I just could not understand why, after he told me he'd been singing for a few years already, he hadn't become a big name yet," he told The Trouser Press (per Teach Rock). "So I had him down to my place for a little while, just to sort of check him out, and we got along great. No problems."

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page became friends, and they quickly established a creative bond, one that lasted beyond the breakup of Led Zeppelin in 1980 following the death of John Bonham. The band reunited for Live Aid in 1985, and Plant and Page collaborated again in the mid-1990s for the live album "No Quarter." It featured Zeppelin classics alongside new compositions, and the pair toured frequently during the period.

The pair reunited once more in 2007 for the one-off Led Zeppelin reunion "Celebration Day." However, recent years have shown Plant to be hesitant to reform Led Zeppelin once again, bringing him into conflict with his former bandmates — Page in particular. "Everyone would love to play more concerts for the band," Page told The New York Times in 2014. "He's just playing games, and I'm fed up with it, to be honest with you. I don't sing, so I can't do much about it. It just looks so unlikely, doesn't it?"

