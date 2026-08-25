'70s Supergroup Classics That Sound Even Cooler Today

There is something tantalizing about the idea of a rock supergroup, with the promise of the best of the best coming together to offer top-class performances — indeed, the name of arguably the first rock supergroup, Cream, is a nod toward that idea. But while supergroups continue to form to this day, the heyday of the rock supergroup was undoubtedly the 1970s, when the big beasts of the genre, many of whom had cut their teeth in the previous decade, began merging and reforming to create new and exciting line-ups offering some of the coolest rock songs of the era. In this article, we've selected four classics by '70s rock supergroups that sound even cooler today than when they were first released.

Some, such as Derek & the Dominos' "Layla," have become classic rock favorites, while others, like the opening track from the debut album by the short-lived progressive rock group U.K., have more of a cult following. Nevertheless, each demonstrates the incredible musicianship of '70s rock artists, which some fear we may never see the like of again. See how many of these you have in your collection.