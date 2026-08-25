5 Best Dolly Parton Songs For Getting Over A Breakup

A good breakup song can do many things for the listener: It can give courage to those thinking about leaving their relationship, fortify them as it occurs, and help with the healing process after the dust has settled. Dolly Parton has written over 3,000 songs, and a good number of them are breakup tunes, so it's fair to say she knows a thing or two about the subject. In some songs, she's the one getting left, and in others she's the one doing the leaving, but either way, her lyrics are always filled with emotion, honesty, and clarity.

We chose these five tunes because they cover various aspects of a doomed relationship, and the lyrics could be relevant to whatever the listener is going through. If one needs to be empowered after a breakup, for example, we have "Dumb Blonde." If someone needs assistance with piecing together a game plan for leaving a relationship, "I'm Gone" serves as a blueprint. So while these breakup songs may get you mad all over again, they're all masterfully written and cover the many facets of the experience in each verse and chorus, occasionally injected with a touch of humor that fans love Parton for.