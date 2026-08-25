Quote Of The Day By Tom Jones: 'I Think It's Good That I Had Some Experience Of The Real World Before ...'

It's not unusual to bop around while listening to Tom Jones. Thanks to a legitimately powerful, booming baritone and unbridled stage swagger, Jones exploded onto the pop music scene right from the get-go in 1965 with his debut album "Along Came Jones." He nabbed a Grammy for best new artist in 1966 and cranked out 28 Billboard Hot 100 songs from 1965 to 1988 (26 of them from 1965 to 1973). But no matter his success, Jones' feet remain firmly on the ground.

Jones' story might not be precisely rags to riches, but it it's definitely soot to riches. Born Thomas Woodward in 1940, he comes from a working-class family in a coal mining town in Pontypridd, Wales. He took a shining to American musical icons like Elvis (who later serenaded Jones in the shower) at an early age, sang in a choir, got tuberculosis at 12, quit school at 16, got married at 17, and earned money however he could, including selling vacuums door-to-door. He joined the band Tommy Scott & the Senators in 1963, caught the attention of producer Gordon Mills, and relocated to London to kick off his career. Two years later Jones released his first album, including, "It's Not Unusual," which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. That's about 10 years from quitting school to releasing a hit record.

Ten years isn't a terribly long time to strive for one's goals, but it's long enough. This is why Jones remains appreciative of his success and doesn't take anything for granted, and that's why he gets our quote of the day.