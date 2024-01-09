The Unexpected Role Morgan Freeman Held In The Air Force

Morgan Freeman: world-class, award-winning actor and well-respected gentleman, cinema's preferred narrator for each and every project, father of four, and yes, Air Force veteran. That's right, long before Freeman was driving Miss Daisy, serving a life sentence at Shawshank State Prison, and solving cardinal sin-themed crimes with Brad Pitt, Freeman had a dream of flying. Four years before he headed to Hollywood to try his hand at the film industry in 1959, Freeman decided to join the Air Force, per Biography. He'd graduated from high school in 1955 and walked away from a drama scholarship to hit the skies. But rather than soar the clouds, Freeman wound up helping others do the same.

As the U.S. Department of Defense explains, Freeman trained to be an "automatic tracking radar repairman" in the Air Force after enlisting. Such technology was fairly new at the time; RCA's first patent on such tech dates to 1951, four years before Freeman enlisted. An occupational survey report from 1977 on the Defense Technical Information Center lists a comprehensive suite of skills needed for such a position, including expertise in electronics and radar equipment, in particular, the ability to assess and fix mechanical, electrical, and electronic problems, and more. While those skills seem worlds apart from the craft of acting, Freeman stuck with it for four years before being honorably discharged as an airman first class in 1959. That's when he moved to Los Angeles and dove into acting.