5 Songs That Prove This '80s Genre Is Even Cooler Today

Oh, the '80s featured some good music. One particular genre had everybody reaching for their eyeliner and extra-small shirts from the kids' department. Yes, we're talking about glam metal here — sometimes referred to as hair metal, because, well, look at those hairstyles. As the natural evolution of glam rock, this genre had a little more edge and bite to it — some nastiness, if you will. A strong commercial sensibility stayed intact, but the music was hard and the attitude harder, as these musicians upset parent groups with every thrust of the hip and bob of the perm.

While it's easy to poke fun at the often ridiculous aesthetic of glam metal in retrospect, there's absolutely nothing wrong with the music. As a matter of fact, songs from the likes of Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Bon Jovi still kick off any party and turn up the vibe to scorching-hot levels. Where's the proof? Check out the comments section of every video to see how these bangers aged.

Let's look back at the '80s genre that isn't simply a footnote in the bizarre history of heavy metal. It's hot and sticky sweet — just like one of the smoldering tracks on this list.