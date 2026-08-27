The No. 1 Song On August 27, 1965 Sounds Even More Affectionate Today
One of the catchiest romantic songs of the '60s is "I Got You Babe," a defining song of the husband-and-wife duo Sonny & Cher, and the top song on August 27, 1965. Salvatore "Sonny" Bono and Cheryl "Cher" Sarkisian first met in the early '60s in the studio of legendary producer Phil Spector, and soon after began working together, became romantically involved, and later married.
"I Got You Babe" was Sonny & Cher's first of five Billboard Hot 100 charting hits in 1965, by far the most successful year in the duo's career, during which they rose to stardom. The song was written by Bono with inspiration from the success of Bob Dylan's "It Ain't Me Babe," though he took a much more wholesome spin on that cynical folk song. He wrote it while Cher was sleeping and woke her to perform a first demo of the duet, but she didn't connect with it initially, and didn't think it had the potential to be a serious hit. After some tweaks, it became clear that the song would change their careers forever.
I Got You Babe quickly rose to the top of the charts
Released in mid-1965, "I Got You Babe" quickly soared in popularity and entered the charts on July 10. Within a month, the song hit No. 1, where it stayed for three of its 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also a smash hit in the U.K., spending 12 weeks on the charts and two weeks at No. 1. The bright, waltz-like tempo of the song makes it an endlessly repeatable hit, especially with how the tempo ebbs and flows into buildups and climactic moments throughout "I Got You Babe" — particularly in the last 30 seconds of the song.
The simple and affectionate lyrics evoke an especially romantic but still grounded take on love, rooted in optimism and youth but still reflecting the trials of romance in the real world: "They say our love won't pay the rent / Before it's earned, our money's all been spent / I guess that's so, we don't have a pot / But at least I'm sure of all the things we got / Babe / I got you babe, I got you babe." It's an anthem of devotion from both singers, who feel as genuine as can be in each moment of the affectionate song's delivery.
The song became a career-defining anthem
Though Sonny & Cher never again found the breakaway success of "I Got You Babe," their only No. 1 hit, the remainder of the '60s and early '70s were fruitful for the husband and wife duo, with hits like The Beat Goes On," "Baby Don't Go," and "All I Ever Need Is You" all reaching the Top 10 in the U.S. between '65 and '71. August of '65 may have been their commercial peak together, but the success didn't end there.
Though they kept making music, the television success of "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" in the early '70s helped establish them as more well-rounded entertainers. Musically, Bono enjoyed a respectable career following their divorce in 1975, and aside from a failed rock band, Cher's solo career turned her into a household name. "I Got You Babe" remains one of the most romantic hits of the '60s and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2017, with its full-on, unabashed affection cutting through time — keeping the free-loving '60s youth as alive as ever decades later.