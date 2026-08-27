The No. 1 Song On August 27, 1965 Sounds Even More Affectionate Today

One of the catchiest romantic songs of the '60s is "I Got You Babe," a defining song of the husband-and-wife duo Sonny & Cher, and the top song on August 27, 1965. Salvatore "Sonny" Bono and Cheryl "Cher" Sarkisian first met in the early '60s in the studio of legendary producer Phil Spector, and soon after began working together, became romantically involved, and later married.

"I Got You Babe" was Sonny & Cher's first of five Billboard Hot 100 charting hits in 1965, by far the most successful year in the duo's career, during which they rose to stardom. The song was written by Bono with inspiration from the success of Bob Dylan's "It Ain't Me Babe," though he took a much more wholesome spin on that cynical folk song. He wrote it while Cher was sleeping and woke her to perform a first demo of the duet, but she didn't connect with it initially, and didn't think it had the potential to be a serious hit. After some tweaks, it became clear that the song would change their careers forever.