5 Folk Rock Songs For When You're Feeling Lonely

For those who love lyric-driven music, folk rock could be considered an ideal fit for them. There's often plenty of vulnerability baked into the verses, thought-provoking words, and detailed storytelling. Some of the stories involve feelings of aloneness, abandonment, and isolation, so we selected five of the best folk rock songs to play when that feeling of loneliness kicks in.

We singled out these songs because true bravery is shown in the writing since artists seemingly didn't hold back on displaying raw emotion, which is necessary to fully capture and communicate their feelings of seclusion. Of course, there are various types of loneliness, as well as different reasons as to how the feeling began.

With the songs we chose, they all successfully capture some of those differences, while highlighting a specific kind of loneliness. Some of them detail loneliness that's felt when a certain time of year rolls around, another captures the secluded feeling that hits during a certain stage of life, and there's others that speak of feeling lonely after a breakup. That means you can select the perfect song that matches your personal situation.