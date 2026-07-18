Quote Of The Day By Bob Dylan: 'Happiness Is Not On My List Of Priorities.'

Sometimes it seems like everything Bob Dylan ever said is quote-worthy. Writer of some of the most legendary songs of all time, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, and prolific musician with 125 million albums sold across 40 studio albums, Dylan has come a long way from his childhood in the Minnesota mining town of Hibbing. He's put in the work, walked the walk, sang the songs, and as Rolling Stone quoted him at 50 years old in 1991: "Happiness is not on my list of priorities."

The statement might seem odd considering that happiness is something we'd assume everyone actively pursues. But, Dylan's life illustrates otherwise. As Dylan continued in his conversation with Rolling Stone, "I just deal with day-to-day things. If I'm happy, I'm happy — and if I'm not, I don't know the difference." Workmanship, focusing on the task at hand, staying grounded in everyday realities, going with the flow: As far back as the late '50s and early '60s, Dylan did all this.

After toting his guitar to local coffee shops to play folk music as a young man, Dylan moved to New York City in 1961 with apparently nowhere to live. He put on shows in Gerde's Folk City in Greenwich Village and relied on the goodwill of attendees for food and shelter. He got signed to Columbia Records later that year, put out his first album in 1962, and just kept marching all the way to the present, true to his view of happiness. That's why Dylan gets our quote of the day.