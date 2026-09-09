4 Classic Rock Songs Inspired By Your Favorite TV Shows

Rock jams have been inspired by news headlines, movies, books — you name it. That said, it's surprisingly uncommon to find classic rock songs inspired by the TV shows (and other made-for-TV programs) you know and love — but they do exist. Rush's sci-fi inspired "The Twilight Zone," a one-hit-wonder birthed from a line in "The Beverly Hillbillies," and a couple others were hiding right behind the shuffle button on your playlist.

It's not rare to hear music inspired by television today — it probably has something to do with the amount of TV produced and the ease of access granted by our smart phones — but this was unusual in the classic rock era. Even David Bowie didn't get around to releasing "Slip Away" until 2002, a song with several references to 1970s' The Uncle Floyd Show.

So, next time you listen to these classic pieces of nostalgic radio and they recall a whirlwind of media from years gone by, treasure them. Songs like these are few and far between.