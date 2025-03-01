The Hidden Meanings Behind These Classic Rock Songs

U2 is one of the biggest bands in the world, but while it had tremendous success in Europe in the band's early days, it took five albums to truly top the charts in the United States. The first single from the album "The Joshua Tree" was "With or Without You," a massive power ballad that, at the time, represented the height of the band's critical and commercial success. U2 would, of course, go on to top that accomplishment multiple times, but "With or Without You" remains one of its most iconic tracks. As of March 2024, the song was U2's most-played entry on Spotify, having just passed 1 billion streams.

Anyone could tell you that "With or Without You" is about an impossible relationship, but U2's Bono has taken a more introspective stance on its lyrics. Instead of focusing on a doomed love affair between two parties, U2's biggest hit is at least partially about two halves of Bono's personality. U2 famously kept up a brutal touring schedule that separated Bono from his family for long periods of time, leaving him in a poor mental space that led him to write the song. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1986 (via Fender), he explained that he found it "almost impossible to be married and be in a band on the road," prompting the bittersweet song.