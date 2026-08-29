5 Recording Studios Every '70s Diehard Would Give Anything To See

To the music production devotee, there's nothing more tempting than a peek inside the modern recording studios where some of the most iconic records of the '70s were created. These temples of song hold more than just the mechanical inner workings of the record-making process. They also store the memories and energy of the musicians who hunkered down for weeks on end, fine-tuning their performances and honing their sounds while turning their tunes into physical products that shaped the industry. For music fans who've followed along for decades, it's almost as if you can capture the magic if only you could get beyond the doors — and if they all were still in business.

Naturally, a few of these studios are situated in California, where music recording is a stock industry. But NYC, Memphis, and London have always been part of the recording scene too, which gives them prime studios used by some of the biggest names in the business have produced historic works we all still listen to today. And in instances like Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady and the Beatles-famous Abbey Road, the studios have become synonymous with the acts who favored them. For those who have turned off the control panel for good, legends and memories of the musical greatness created there are all that's left — in addition to the recordings that live on.