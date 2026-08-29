The Who's Keith Moon Earned His Place In Rock History With These Epic Drum Solos

Keith Moon is remembered as one of rock 'n' roll's greatest drummers, but, as recorded in Tony Fletcher's definitive biography, "Dear Boy: The Life of Keith Moon," his relationship with drum solos was also a complicated one. Moon described drum solos, in his own words, as "boring," and according to Fletcher, Moon even refused to play proper solos during concerts. Despite all this, his drum solos (or rather, his fills later labeled as "solos") are heralded as some of the most iconic musical moments in rock history.

Born in Wembley, London in 1946, Moon took up drums as a teenager and then in 1964, he joined The Who and quickly established his playing style that emphasized tom-toms, cymbal crashes, and drum fills over the strict, conventional timekeeping of most drumming styles found in that decade.

Posthumously, Moon landed at No. 2 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Drummers of All Time," second only to Led Zeppelin's John Bonham. Below are solos that put his unusual style on display and showcase his technique and originality, proving he most certainly is, as he once called himself, "the greatest Keith Moon-type drummer" (per Far Out Magazine).