The No. 1 Song On August 29, 1970 Sounds Even More Relevant Today

Edwin Starr, a well-regarded soul singer, only had one Top 10 hit at Motown (1969's "Twenty-Five Miles") when Norman Whitfield recruited him to have another go at "War." Almost immediately, it became clear that this second version was something special, thanks to its explosive arrangement and Starr's own impassioned delivery, famously shouting "Good God, y'all" during the fiery chorus.

"War" caught on thanks to a wave of anti-war sentiment caused by the United States military's ongoing conflict in Vietnam. (Coincidentally, Starr recorded his version the same month that the campus at Kent State University in Ohio was rocked by violence committed by the National Guard against a peaceful anti-war demonstration, an incident that affected multiple rock musicians, including Joe Walsh.) However, the singer later admitted Vietnam wasn't specifically on his mind when he recorded it. "The song was never about the Vietnam War," Starr told the Voice in 2001 (via the Los Angeles Times). "It was about the neighborhood wars and the racial wars that were going on inside America at the time. It just happened to coincide with the war in Vietnam."

Of course, a song as simple as "War" reflects today's sentiments as effectively as yesterday's. As long as there are wars to speak out about, this classic chart-topper is good for something. Say it again, y'all.