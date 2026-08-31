5 Little-Known Facts Every Patti Smith Fan Should Know

Most fans know Patti Smith for her stellar collection of poetically groundbreaking songs, such as her cover of Van Morrison's "Gloria" that became a punk rock classic, yet there are plenty of lesser-known facts that fans and laypeople alike should know. Smith spent more than 50 years as one of rock's fiercest literary figures, combining her talents as a poet and musician, and was an early influence for punk rock. Over her career, Smith established herself as a rock legend, and her landmark album "Horses" has consistently been ranked by the music industry media as one of the best of all time.

Woven within the rich tapestry of Smith's life and catalog are smaller yet no less significant details of the Chicago-born rocker, such as the famous book that inspired her to write or the unlikely place where she finished one of her most acclaimed literary works. Here are five facts about Smith that even devoted fans might not know.