The 1964 Van Morrison Song Patti Smith Turned Into A Punk Rock Classic

Them's "Gloria" predates the Ramones, the CBGB nightclub, and the punk scene that produced Patti Smith by over a decade, yet you can hear some of the genre's DNA in it. That's mainly thanks to Van Morrison's gritty vocals: The way he rasps and snarls through his lyrics about desire and the excitement of seeing a lover at midnight makes the song almost menacing. Add a little distortion and speed up its repeating chord structure, and you'd get a decent facsimile of a Ramones or Stooges tune.

"Gloria" was originally released as a B-side to Them's cover of Big Joe Williams' "Baby Please Don't Go," which peaked at No. 10 on the U.K. Singles charts in 1965. In the U.S., a somewhat more restrained version by the Shadows of Knight— basically Chicago's answer to the British Invasion — climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Doors also breathed life into the song, and "Gloria" became a part of their live set; in 1983 — 12 years after front man Jim Morrison's death— a live recording reached No. 18 on Billboard's Hot Mainstream Tracks charts.

Each artist freely took liberties with the lyrics of "Gloria." Van Morrison's "And then she comes to my room" turns into the less suggestive "Then she call out my name" in the Shadows of Knight rendition. However, the brilliance of Smith's version is that, as she incorporated her lyrics and his, she introduced new layers of meaning, dressing up its bluesy garage rock roots in artsy rags, urban bohemia, and a fistfight with Jesus to create one of the songs from 1975 that defined rock history.