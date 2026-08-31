5 Epic Rock Songs With September In The Title

The month of September is a powerful symbol in music. It marks the closing of summer and a fundamental shift to the colder, harsher half of the year. The nights are getting longer, the air is soon to bring chills, and the green of this year's foliage is withering to brown. Taking this into account, it's no surprise that September has become the subject of so many heart-wrenching — and epic — rock songs.

Some September songs, like Daughtry's "September," are beautiful modern power ballads. A lot of these rock songs, though, fall into the pop-punk subgenre of the 2000s. We could blame this on Green Day for having one of the most memorable songs ever mentioning the 9th month, but it's more likely that the emotional tones of the era were just crisply melancholic (in a good way) — a defining element of millennial high school jams.

Regardless of the genre these songs fall into, each one will grab you by the soul and move you in ways that only epic music can. Some through powerful crescendos; others with stunningly painted imagery of nostalgia or lyrics that are so deeply relatable that our eyes water when we hear them.