The Real Meaning Behind Green Day's American Idiot

The lyrics of Green Day's 2004 song "American Idiot" are a commentary on protesting and standing up for what you believe in rather than being controlled by the media. The album of the same name was the band's first to top the charts, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Armstrong was thrilled at the album's success, telling Billboard, "It's pretty sweet. We've been doing this for a long time."

It was also perhaps a sign that America was ready to listen to an alternative viewpoint. In the music video, the band plays their instruments on a stripped-back stage in front of a green American flag — presumably a reference to their name. Throughout the video, Armstrong makes numerous gun-like gestures, referencing "idiot America" as the green paint from the flag drips down to cover the floor and the rest of the band until nothing is left but the original flag design. However, although the political anthem was released during George W. Bush's presidency, the band stressed at the time that the song was not particularly about that era.