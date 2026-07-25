5 Power Ballads That Were Bigger Than The Bands That Made Them

Power ballads have been around since the 1970s, but when they well and truly hit the scene in the '80s, they changed rock 'n' roll forever. Their bombastic music, grandiose lyrics, and reflective moods helped bring a bit of variety to a band's set, even if they could also get downright maudlin. But, as with so many other songs, some power ballads were so forceful that we may remember them even today ... but not the groups that recorded them. Sure, some power ballads have revived struggling careers, but not all musicians have been quite so lucky. With all respect due to these hardworking bands, it's obvious that their power ballads have had far more staying power than the groups themselves.

In quite a few instances, that lapse of memory is because a group simply broke up, either because the going got tough or they simply wanted to navigate stardom on their own terms. Even if the band's still together, chances are that a mention of their name will have you going "huh?" ... but the opening bars of their respective ballads will see you singing along in no time.