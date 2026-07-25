5 Power Ballads That Were Bigger Than The Bands That Made Them
Power ballads have been around since the 1970s, but when they well and truly hit the scene in the '80s, they changed rock 'n' roll forever. Their bombastic music, grandiose lyrics, and reflective moods helped bring a bit of variety to a band's set, even if they could also get downright maudlin. But, as with so many other songs, some power ballads were so forceful that we may remember them even today ... but not the groups that recorded them. Sure, some power ballads have revived struggling careers, but not all musicians have been quite so lucky. With all respect due to these hardworking bands, it's obvious that their power ballads have had far more staying power than the groups themselves.
In quite a few instances, that lapse of memory is because a group simply broke up, either because the going got tough or they simply wanted to navigate stardom on their own terms. Even if the band's still together, chances are that a mention of their name will have you going "huh?" ... but the opening bars of their respective ballads will see you singing along in no time.
When I See You Smile — Bad English
You may or may not remember Bad English now, but back in the '80s, they were set to be the next supergroup. How super? The band contained two former members of Journey, giving you the sense that execs were eyeing the ready-made fanbase. That's not entirely fair, as lead singer John Waite, formerly of the Babys, told Kerrang! he was feeling adrift after working solo for a while. "I wanted to get into a band situation again," he said (via Ultimate Classic Rock).
"When I See You Smile" was a hit off the band's 1989 debut album, "Bad English." The lyrics came via Diane Warren, the now-legendary songwriter behind tracks like Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time" and Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." But the band members were skeptical. "'When I See You Smile,' that was not what we should have been doing in Bad English," Waite told Classic Rock Revisited, maintaining that it was recorded to satisfy their record company's creative division.
You can see where he's coming from, at least if you're not all-in on '80s cheese. The music video showcases much fluffy, era-specific hair and meaningful looks into the camera. It's clearly a crowd pleaser that must have played especially well in a stadium, but it's also oddly bland and an undeniably corny '80s track. After all that, Bad English released another album but folded under creative tension soon thereafter.
More Than Words — Extreme
For record label executives, "More Than Words" was a troublesome little song. It was an acoustic track that wended its way through the lyrics without so much as a proper chorus, much less the highly produced bombast of other power ballads. Audiences on tour keyed into it, though record company reps were still reluctant when faced with its adult contemporary vibes — come on, you can imagine this playing in the office of your cool dentist, right? — but finally agreed to test it in Denver. It performed well, and "More Than Words" was officially released in 1991.
It was an odd turn for Extreme, which billed itself as a rather saucy funk rock band. They released their debut album in 1989, but it didn't impress record company execs. However, the label let Extreme record a sophomore album, which became their breakthrough. But the standout single wasn't their favored track, "Get the Funk Out." No, it was the ooey, gooey "More Than Words," which became their sole U.S. No. 1 hit and their true legacy, even if some think it was a stinker of a '90s hit.
Attempts to follow up "More Than Words" saw disappointing sales, and the band ultimately broke up in 1996. They briefly reunited for performances in 2004 and 2006, then officially got back together in 2007 to release new work. "The band is better than it ever was," singer Gary Cherone told Classic Rock in 2018. "We're better players. We're not in our Fat Elvis period. Not yet." As of 2026, Extreme had released another album, "Six," and was actively touring.
Love Song — Tesla
Tesla represents an interesting case study in the history of power ballads. It's not that the band, originally called City Kidd, changed their name to pay homage to inventor Nikola Tesla — though they did do just that and deserve coolness points for the trouble. No, it's that their entry in the power ballad canon, the seemingly bluntly named "Love Song," actually isn't that blunt at all. It's surprisingly meta, with lyrics that mull over the whole question of love — and why so many bands felt compelled to write a sappy power ballad. In fact, "Love Song" is downright mature, bringing the power ballad down from lofty heights to the real world, with lyrics that sound more like a wise older family member telling someone that "It's gonna take a little time / Time is sure to mend your broken heart." Still, if you're seeking out that classic sound, "Love Song" isn't above the power ballad hallmarks of wailing guitars and a chorus practically engineered for a crowd singalong.
"Love Song," released in 1989 on their sophomore album, "The Great Radio Controversy," was Tesla's first real hit (though their cover of Five Man Electrical Band's "Signs" would later rank higher). Like quite a few other rock bands of their era, Tesla eventually took a break in the '90s but reunited in 2001 and began releasing studio albums again in 2004. As of 2026, they were even still actively touring.
Sister Christian — Night Ranger
One of the biggest power ballads of the era, 1984's "Sister Christian," was written after Night Ranger drummer and singer Kelly Keagy took a trip home and saw that his younger sister, Christy, had grown into a young adult, seemingly overnight. Though her name was misheard by another band member and turned into "Christian," she was nevertheless appalled to be the genesis for the song — true little sister behavior. Still, she needn't have been that embarrassed, as "Sister Christian" is more about retaining youthful hopefulness and drive. It's still treacly sweet, sure, but it's hardly the worst thing a brother could have written about a younger sibling ... and then turned into a massive hit. "Sister Christian" hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped the album reach platinum status.
It wasn't Night Ranger's first-ever hit, but "Sister Christian" is by far the biggest song of their career. The record label wanted more of the same, but members of Night Ranger were leery of making power ballads their bread and butter. "Big Life," the band's fourth album, was released in 1987 and marked the downturn in Night Ranger's fortunes. As bassist Jack Blades told Ultimate Classic Rock, "We were pretty severely medicated during that period of time."
Ultimately, they broke up in 1989, hoping to end things on a high note rather than learning to hate one another. Still, it's hard to keep a good thing down. The band reunited in 1996 and was still touring in 2026, though they have a more measured outlook that's unconcerned about hitmaking.
Broken Wings — Mr. Mister
"Broken Wings," off Mr. Mister's second album, "Welcome to the Real World," was released in 1985, but things really began in the '70s, when singer and bassist Richard Page and keyboard player Steve George were LA session musicians. They created the band Pages, which never really broke through and crumbled in 1981. Page teamed up with George again to create Mr. Mister, allegedly declining offers to lead Toto and Chicago in favor of his own band.
Their first album, 1984's "I Wear the Face," was a dud, but the group got another chance with "Welcome to the Real World." Supposedly, the lyrics to "Broken Wings" were inspired by Khalil Gibran's 1912 novel of the same name, though some can't help but notice the similarity to the lyrics of the Beatles' complex "Blackbird." Page denies any claims of copying and has wondered if the Beatles were inspired by the same novel.
If you can bushwhack your way past the grand spectacle of the lyrics and highly layered production, you'll discover that the song is yet another ballad bargaining for the return of a once-glorious love that's begun to wither. It's not too bad, especially if you like a bit of new wave and want to pretend you're cruising the Vice City highway from "Grand Theft Auto." Anyway, "Broken Wings" is very much of its era, even if Mr. Mister split in 1990 and its fourth album, "Pull," wasn't released until 2010. Most of Mr. Mister's members returned to work as backing musicians but reunited in 2023 for a one-off performance celebrating Page's 70th birthday.