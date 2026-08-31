Rolling Stone Called Him A Visionary — He Was Born 81 Years Ago Today
August 31, 2026 marks the 81st birthday of one of the most acclaimed artists of the classic rock era: Van Morrison. However, no one who has so much as scratched the surface of his sprawling discography would be willing to attach such a generic label to the man or his work. Indeed, for many critics, he is comparable only to Bob Dylan himself in terms of his impact — Dylan is also a confirmed fan — with Rolling Stone's Greil Marcus and Lester Bangs describing the idiosyncratic singer as a "visionary" as early as 1970.
Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1945, Morrison began his career as a fiery teenage garage rock frontman before expanding his range in leaps and bounds to create what many critics have come to describe as his singular brand of "Celtic soul," creating a large body of classic work in the late 1960s and 1970s. He has proven to be prolific across the decades and has remained a major live draw across the globe thanks to his atmospheric live shows that feature large bands made up of top-class musicians.
But for those not in the know, Morrison may simply be that guy who sang "Brown Eyed Girl." So why exactly is Van the Man held in such high esteem by music critics and his enormous fanbase?
From glowering garage rocker to multi-genre mystic
Van Morrison first came to prominence as the acerbic frontman of the garage rock group Them, which became a popular live act in the U.K. and Ireland in the mid-1960s before making an impact in the U.S. amid the British Invasion. Famously, the group secured a residency at L.A.'s legendary Whisky a Go Go venue, where their opening band was none other than the Doors. Known as "the boys from Belfast," Them were notorious for their riotous, alcohol-fuelled performances that nevertheless reached moments of transcendence and were a major influence on their American support band. Morrison recorded a sizable number of songs with Them, most notably his first classic "Gloria," which soon became a high-octane rock standard that was notably covered by Patti Smith for the opening track of her classic 1975 album "Horses."
Morrison left Them soon after, signing to Bang Records in 1967 to record his early solo material, of which "Brown Eyed Girl" was the biggest success. But it was in 1968 that he achieved his artistic breakthrough, with his debut album "Astral Weeks" taking him into entirely new territory. A hugely poetic work recorded with jazz-focused session musicians, it saw Morrison reach new poetic heights, opening with the famous line, "If I ventured in the slipstream between the viaducts of your dream." It signaled the way for a career that saw Morrison combine mystical, pastoral images with an emotionally wrought romantic introspection, while managing to encapsulate his love of a wide range of musical styles such as blues, folk, jazz, and country.
Van Morrison goes down as one of the all-time greats
Van Morrison further established himself as a unique voice on later classics such as 1970's "Moondance" and 1974's "Veedon Fleece," drawing on subject matter as diverse as memories of his childhood and stories of outlaws, earning himself the nickname "the Belfast Cowboy." As the years went on, his interest in gospel music and the edifying effect of the genres he has explored so thoroughly have also offered him avenues to explore spirituality in greater detail, with albums such as 1991's "Hymns to the Silence" revealing Morrison to have a pilgrim soul akin to that of his great poetic hero, the Nobel Prize-winning Irish writer W.B. Yeats.
More recent years have seen Morrison both interpreting standards by his favorite classic blues, folk, and country artists and continuing to offer new material on studio releases. He has been honored with an Ivor Novello Award and nominated for seven Grammys (winning two). He's been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has been knighted for his work. Even as he enters his ninth decade, he shows no signs of slowing, having released new studio albums in both 2025 and 2026, with European tour dates lined up for autumn.