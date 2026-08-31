Rolling Stone Called Him A Visionary — He Was Born 81 Years Ago Today

August 31, 2026 marks the 81st birthday of one of the most acclaimed artists of the classic rock era: Van Morrison. However, no one who has so much as scratched the surface of his sprawling discography would be willing to attach such a generic label to the man or his work. Indeed, for many critics, he is comparable only to Bob Dylan himself in terms of his impact — Dylan is also a confirmed fan — with Rolling Stone's Greil Marcus and Lester Bangs describing the idiosyncratic singer as a "visionary" as early as 1970.

Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1945, Morrison began his career as a fiery teenage garage rock frontman before expanding his range in leaps and bounds to create what many critics have come to describe as his singular brand of "Celtic soul," creating a large body of classic work in the late 1960s and 1970s. He has proven to be prolific across the decades and has remained a major live draw across the globe thanks to his atmospheric live shows that feature large bands made up of top-class musicians.

But for those not in the know, Morrison may simply be that guy who sang "Brown Eyed Girl." So why exactly is Van the Man held in such high esteem by music critics and his enormous fanbase?