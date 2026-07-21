5 Forgotten British Invasion Bands That Once Rivaled The Beatles In Popularity

The British Invasion was a monumental era that brought to the U.S. some of the most enduring and beloved bands ever, particularly the Beatles, as well as a number of briefly but hugely popular bands who have been largely overlooked ever since. If the British Invasion, so called because of the sudden and overwhelming dominance of the hearts, minds, and wallets of young record-buyers in the mid-1960s of hook-boasting, guitar-wielding pop rock groups from England, had a winner, it was the Beatles. In the U.S., they're the best-selling group ever. Riding the wave of the Beatles' popularity and novelty were legends like the Rolling Stones and the Kinks, and a slew of relatively fleeting bands that physically and musically resembled the Fab Four.

Nevertheless, these bands notched numerous achievements and milestones of their own. Here are the stories of five British Invasion acts — the Dave Clark Five, Herman's Hermits, the Hollies, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and the Animals — who gave the Beatles some real competition in the '60s.